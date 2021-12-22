Advertisement

Fugitive sought, considered armed and dangerous after Wytheville attack

Qwashon Samuel Cordail Austin photo
Qwashon Samuel Cordail Austin photo(Wytheville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wytheville Police are looking for a man they consider armed and dangerous after another man was wounded Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called at 3:22 p.m. December 21, 2021, to the Otey Apartments on South 1st Street for a report of an altercation with injury. They found a man outside in the back of the apartments with what they are calling a severe laceration to his left arm. The attacker had left the scene.

The victim was flown to a trauma center for treatment.

Police say warrants have been obtained for Qwashon Samuel Cordail Austin, 24 of Wytheville, for Felony Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

Anyone who knows of Austin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Information and tips can be called into the 24-hour non-emergency number, (276) 223-3300; after hours, press Option #1 to be connected to a dispatcher.

