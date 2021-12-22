Governor-Elect Youngkin announces Finance Secretary

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has announced his pick for Finance Secretary, according to a press release.

Stephen Emery Cummings has been chosen.

“Steve shares my vision of respecting Virginians’ hard-earned tax dollars and ensuring the Commonwealth’s budget is managed effectively and efficiently, and he has the skillset and leadership qualities that our team needs to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor-elect Youngkin.

Cummings was most recently President and CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) in the Americas.

Prior to MUFG, Cummings served as Chairman of UBS’s Investment Banking division in the Americas, he also served as Global Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Wachovia Bank, and at Bowles Hollowell Conner & Co. where he was Chairman and Chief Executive

