Advertisement

Governor-Elect Youngkin announces Finance Secretary

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has announced his pick for Finance Secretary, according to a press release.

Stephen Emery Cummings has been chosen.

“Steve shares my vision of respecting Virginians’ hard-earned tax dollars and ensuring the Commonwealth’s budget is managed effectively and efficiently, and he has the skillset and leadership qualities that our team needs to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Governor-elect Youngkin.

Cummings was most recently President and CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) in the Americas.

Prior to MUFG, Cummings served as Chairman of UBS’s Investment Banking division in the Americas, he also served as Global Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Wachovia Bank, and at Bowles Hollowell Conner & Co. where he was Chairman and Chief Executive

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
No one hurt in house fire in Roanoke County
Even though it’s feeling a little like early 2020 right now with the omicron variant spreading...
Virginia’s Governor says no mask mandates or restrictions as Omicron variant spreads
An unvaccinated man in his 50s, who had health issues, is the first known person to die in the...
1st known US death related to omicron variant confirmed in Texas
Winds are expected to gust 25-35 mph through Wednesday afternoon.
Blustery and cold tonight as skies clear

Latest News

Accident causes power outages in Giles County
Blue Ridge Literacy receives grant.
Blue Ridge Literacy receives grant to continue Citizenship Preparation Services
Calls to Santa eventually led to the sophisticated tracking system with apps and a website
EARLY YEARS: NORAD celebrating the 66th anniversary of its Santa tracker
Birthdays and anniversaries for December 22, 2021
Birthdays, and anniversaries for December 22, 2021