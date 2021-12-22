Gusty winds keep us cool today

Winds increase today and could gust 20-40mph

Staying cool on Thursday

Turning warmer ahead of Christmas

WEDNESDAY

Clouds will continue to decrease and winds will increase this morning turning mostly sunny. Afternoon highs range from lower 30s west and a few 50s to the east.

WINDS: The winds are expected to increase and become very gusty through Wednesday afternoon. Gusts may reach 30-40 mph at times, especially in the higher elevations.

Winds increase out of the Northwest today. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Our next weather feature looks to arrive late Friday with any precipitation chances confined to areas along and North of I-64. This means a mainly dry Christmas Eve with highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)

The Christmas holiday is trending even warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Rain chances will remain limited with only a few showers still possible to the west.

