Advertisement

Kick off the new year with a hike at Virginia State Parks

All state parks offer free parking on January 1, 2022.
All state parks offer free parking on January 1, 2022.(Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR))
By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking for a healthy activity to start 2022, how about the great outdoors with a “first-day hike”?

You’re in luck! January 1 is First Day Hike.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) says you’ll be able to choose your own guided hike at one of the state parks or you can create your own.

All state parks offer free parking January 1 and visitors to each park will receive a commemorative water bottle sticker (while supplies last).

Virginia State Parks has many hikes and opportunities to choose from, or visit a park and create your own special First Day Hike. Here are a few ideas:

Sky Meadows State Park will open at 5:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day to support the sunrise celebration of various cultures. At 10 a.m., join a ranger at the Backcountry Trailhead for a guided hike.

Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield offers a special New Year’s Eve night hike to celebrate the countdown. The park also offers a variety of special hikes for different ages and capabilities throughout New Year’s Day.

Guided hikes are available every hour from 9 a.m. – noon at Natural Bridge State Park. The approximately 45-minute hike will lead you to great views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Join a ranger at Smith Mountain Lake State Park on a mile hike that is rated as easy. The hike includes a scavenger hunt to discover winter’s hidden secrets in nature.

At Clinch River State Park, a ranger will lead you on a 4-mile hike along the Clinch and to the ruins of a failed French settlement.

For a list of scheduled hikes and programs, www.virginiastateparks.gov/firstdayhikes

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Police lights
Man killed in Roanoke shooting; woman injured
Even though it’s feeling a little like early 2020 right now with the omicron variant spreading...
Virginia’s Governor says no mask mandates or restrictions as Omicron variant spreads
No one hurt in house fire in Roanoke County
Qwashon Samuel Cordail Austin photo
“Armed and dangerous” fugitive surrenders after Wytheville attack

Latest News

Bikes Given to Afghan Families
Bikes Given to Afghan Families
Virginia Parks First Hike Day Coming
Virginia Parks First Hike Day Coming
Pittsylvania County Approves Redistricting Plan
Pittsylvania County Approves Redistricting Plan
VMI Holds Winter Commencement
VMI Holds Winter Commencement
Martinsville man sentenced to 65 years for attempt on police officer’s life