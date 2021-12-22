Advertisement

Lynchburg Humane Society reunites pet with owners after over a month of separation

The cat was found and returned to its owners after being gone for more than a month.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christmas season means getting the gift of finding a lost pet for one couple.

For over a month Buddy the cat was missing from his family.

The couple browsed through the Lynchburg Humane Society’s pet listings and saw a cat named Clark who looked like Buddy.

When they showed up, they discovered it was their pet.

“It’s just so special and there was tears from everyone and they were so excited to see their cat again especially after over a month of missing him,” said Claire LeFew, Lynchburg Humane Society events and communications manager.

The humane society says this is a good reminder to have your pet microchipped if you haven’t done so already.

