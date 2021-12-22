Advertisement

Man arrested for October bank robbery

Ryan McKinney, accused of a Lynchburg bank robbery
(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Boston man has been arrested for an October bank robbery in Lynchburg.

Ryan McKinney, 26, has been charged with one count of robbery.

The afternoon of October 14, 2021, a man walked into a Wells Fargo bank branch on Timberlake Road, demanded money from the clerks and got away with cash.

Investigators with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the South Boston Police Department developed information on a suspect. December 21, a search warrant was served at a home in South Boston, leading to evidence that linked McKinney to the robbery, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office,

More charges are expected, according to detectives.

