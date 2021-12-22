Man killed in Roanoke shooting; woman injured

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting in northwest Roanoke.

Roanoke Police were called about midnight Tuesday night to a home in the 1000 block of Hanover Avenue NW. Officers found a man and a woman inside the home’ both had apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead by paramedics; the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of police say appeared to be a non-life-threatening wound. No names have been released.

Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text police at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Police don’t believe this shooting is connected to another shooting about four hours earlier in northeast Roanoke.

