Advertisement

Martinsville man sentenced to 65 years for attempt on police officer’s life

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison after being found guilty of trying to kill a police officer.

Thomas Braxton was charged with shooting a Martinsville Police officer in January 2020. At sentencing December 22, he was told he must serve at least 30 of the 65 years.

August 11, a judge found him guilty of attempted capital murder and possessing heroin with the intent to distribute.

[”I guess I kinda went into shock”: Wife of Martinsville PD officer reacts to his being shot]Edit info

Police say January 1, 2020, Martinsville Police Officer Michael Panos attempted to stop the driver of a pickup for a traffic violation on Memorial Boulevard Street. The driver refused to stop and Panos started chasing.

The driver jumped from the moving truck while on Theatre Street in Henry County and ran away. The truck rolled down an embankment, crossed over Joseph Martin Highway, then crashed into another embankment.

Martinsville Police found Braxton behind a nearby apartment complex. The suspect began firing, and Panos was hit in the left arm. Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect, who was jailed after being released from a hospital.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Police lights
Man killed in Roanoke shooting; woman injured
Even though it’s feeling a little like early 2020 right now with the omicron variant spreading...
Virginia’s Governor says no mask mandates or restrictions as Omicron variant spreads
No one hurt in house fire in Roanoke County
Qwashon Samuel Cordail Austin photo
“Armed and dangerous” fugitive surrenders after Wytheville attack

Latest News

VMI Holds Winter Commencement
VMI Holds Winter Commencement
The cat was found and returned to its owners after being gone for more than a month.
Lynchburg Humane Society reunites pet with owners after over a month of separation
Thomas Crickenberger doesn't know how many carvings he's made, but he estimates well over 100.
Salem man spends decades making wood carvings, specifically of Santa
Hometown Holiday Helpers-Logan Sherrill-Vicky Wilmer
Clifton Forge woman wins final Hometown Holiday Helpers honor for 2021