Operation Christmas Joy a drive-thru success in Rocky Mount

Helpers didn't load a sleigh, but instead, the cars of 37 families in need.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Essig Recreation Center was transformed into Santa’s workshop Tuesday afternoon, but the helpers were not loading a sleigh.

Instead, community members from over 40 churches, businesses, and other organizations rolled out food, clothing, and gifts directly to others in need.

“We were able to work with those people to buy enough food for these families to create three hot meals during Christmas. We bought clothes for every child in the household based on their request and they’ve bought toys for every child in the household under the age of 15,” explains H.L. Nolen, the community relations coordinator for the Sheriff’s office.

Last year the event was only able to help 12 families. Despite the persisting challenges of the pandemic, 37 families were able to be serviced this year, including 121 children who will now have gifts on Christmas morning.

“The outpouring of charity, graciousness, blessings, product, has been nothing short of overwhelming,” adds Nolen, who says this year’s event was the best yet.

