Pittsylvania County man dies after being hit in road

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - State Police are investigating the death of a man who was hit with a car in Pittsylvania County early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

The man was identified as Christian Lee Kidwell, 22, of Danville.

Police say Kidwell ran off the right side of the road while driving and hit a small tree. He then exited his vehicle, stepped into the road and was hit by the driver of a Toyota Camry traveling south on Route 750.

No charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.