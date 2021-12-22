Advertisement

Pittsylvania County man dies after being hit in road

Anchorage Police Lights
Anchorage Police Lights
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - State Police are investigating the death of a man who was hit with a car in Pittsylvania County early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

The man was identified as Christian Lee Kidwell, 22, of Danville.

Police say Kidwell ran off the right side of the road while driving and hit a small tree. He then exited his vehicle, stepped into the road and was hit by the driver of a Toyota Camry traveling south on Route 750.

No charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
No one hurt in house fire in Roanoke County
Even though it’s feeling a little like early 2020 right now with the omicron variant spreading...
Virginia’s Governor says no mask mandates or restrictions as Omicron variant spreads
An unvaccinated man in his 50s, who had health issues, is the first known person to die in the...
1st known US death related to omicron variant confirmed in Texas
Winds are expected to gust 25-35 mph through Wednesday afternoon.
Blustery and cold tonight as skies clear

Latest News

Accident causes power outages in Giles County
Moneta woman killed in Bedford County crash
Name released of woman killed in Charlotte County crash
Names released of victims in Rockbridge County crash