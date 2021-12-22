Advertisement

Surveillance photos released in search for laundromat thief

Surveillance photos from Smith Mountain Laundry larceny
Surveillance photos from Smith Mountain Laundry larceny
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance identifying the person responsible for property damage and a larceny Wednesday.

The incident took place at the Smith Mountain Laundry on Hendricks Store Road in the Moneta area of Bedford County.

Vehicle used in Smith Mountain Laundry larceny
Vehicle used in Smith Mountain Laundry larceny

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to notify dispatch, attention Investigator Maddox at 540-586-7827, or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

