Where to get your COVID test

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As people begin traveling for the holidays, many who waited to get tested for COVID may be finding it difficult to book an appointment or find a kit in stores depending on where they live.

The statement below was sent to WDBJ7 by a Walgreens media relations representative:

“As the nation experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases coinciding with the holidays, we are seeing unprecedented demand for testing services. Availability for COVID-19 testing appointments fluctuates daily, and is limited in many areas of the country leading up to the holidays. We anticipate appointment availability will continue to rapidly evolve and encourage customers to visit //Walgreens.com/Covid19Testing to determine availability and schedule their appointment. Additionally, we have been working closely with our lab partners to expand testing capacity while minimizing turnaround times for test results. We anticipate 24 to 48 hour turnaround time for COVID-19 test results. Due to the incredible demand for at-home rapid testing, we put in effect a four item purchase limit on at-home COVID-19 testing products in our stores and digital properties in an effort to help improve inventory while we continue to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demands. We refer you to manufacturers for questions on supply of individual products.”

Local health districts are directing people to the Virginia Department of Health’s online COVID Testing Site resource.

Click here to book a COVID-19 test near you.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.