Boones Mill man charged with Second Degree Murder

BOONES MILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Dominic Thomas Novia, 31, of Boones Mill has been charged with Second Degree Murder after he fled the scene of a shooting that took place Wednesday night, according to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to call for shots fired at the 6000 block of Bethlehem Road in Boones Mill. There investigators identified the victim as Mary Ann Cook, 70, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Additional information came that a male matching Novia’s description was in the area of a nearby convenience store. Police arrived and immediately searched the area, and located the Novia near Whispering Creek Road. He was was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Jail.

He is being held without bond.

This was an isolated incident and poses no further threat to the community, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

