Brush fire put out in Bedford County early Thursday morning
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Fire Department responded to a brush fire that was speeding rapidly Thursday morning, according to their Facebook page.
The fires were located on East and West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike. A total of four fires were located due to high winds and dry vegetation.
All west bound traffic was shut down for a period of time while crews moved a large pine tree that had been involved.
Units returned to service after all fires were extinguished and debris removed from the roadway.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.