Chilly air lingers today

Sunny and very cold start to the day

Cool conditions continue today

Turning warmer for the holiday weekend

THURSDAY

Clear and cold this morning with many locations in the 20s. Winds are light with a few locations seeing winds 5-10 mph. Afternoon temperatures look seasonable today with highs in the 40s and 50s. Today will be our last seasonable day before we begin our next extended stretch of mild weather.

Sunny, dry, and seasonable today. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE)

A warm front will move in from the Southwest on Christmas Eve bringing some more clouds, but temperatures look to warm into the 50s across the region.

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)

The Christmas holiday is trending even warmer with afternoon highs in the 60s area-wide. Rain chances will remain limited with only a few showers still possible to the west. Any holiday travel plans should be widely unaffected by weather.

Near record temperatures expected on Saturday. (WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.