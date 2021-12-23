Advertisement

Coldplay plans final album in 2025

Members of the band Coldplay are seen in this 2016 file photo. The band is planning a final...
Members of the band Coldplay are seen in this 2016 file photo. The band is planning a final album.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Viva la vida, Coldplay.

The Grammy-winning band is planning to release its final album in 2025.

Frontman Chris Martin announced the news on BBC Radio 2 this week.

He says Coldplay will continue to tour and maybe collaborate with other artists.

Coldplay released their first album “Parachutes” in 2000. Since then, they’ve put out nine studio albums.

This announcement comes as Coldplay embarks on its first tour in years.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man killed in Roanoke shooting; woman injured
Qwashon Samuel Cordail Austin photo
“Armed and dangerous” fugitive surrenders after Wytheville attack
Three books, a coin and a cloth envelope were found inside a lead box believed to be the time...
Books, cloth envelope & coin found in Robert E. Lee monument time capsule
Teen hurt in shooting outside Roanoke business
Dominic Thomas Novia Mugshot
Boones Mill man charged for shooting death of 70-year-old woman

Latest News

Conservators open the time capsule found in the pedestal.
Lee time capsule not what was expected
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
highway travel
VDOT lifts lane closures to ease holiday travel
The cows are made of fiberglass from molds.
Rockbridge prepares for Cow-abunga
Carilion telemedicine
Future of telemedicine changes with universal broadband