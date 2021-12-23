Hokies share memories of Duke basketball ahead of final battle with Coach K

DURHAM, N.C. (WDBJ) - Plenty of coaches have experienced what Mike Young did at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the 42 seasons since Mike Krzyzewski took over the Blue Devils.

“We played them down there my first year,” said the Hokies’ head coach. “That didn’t end very well for me.”

Countless generations of players have memories watching or playing against Coach K’s Duke teams, and Tech guard Storm Murphy says those memories made him eager to play on that stage.

“I actually was at school all day one day, and Tyus Jones was one of my favorite players growing up to watch,” said Murphy. “I was excited to go home from school and watch that game, watch Duke play. I turn the TV on and, all the sudden, they’re playing some team called Wofford, and I was super excited to watch Tyus Jones and everything. And I actually said to my mom one time, I don’t know what grade I was in, but Eric Garcia, the point guard, played, and I told my mom, I want to be able to do that. Maybe I could go play at Duke and play at a school like that to get to do that.”

But as much admiration as Duke has garnered over the years, for many, an equal passion exists on the other end of the spectrum.

“I was the complete opposite,” said Virginia Tech guard Hunter Cattoor. “I hated Duke growing up. I was a big Tar Heel fan, so watching Tyler Hansbrough and Ty Lawson growing up, watching them play Duke, the rivalry. I always hated Duke and I guess I still hate ‘em now.”

But whatever side your fandom lies, it’s impossible not to respect the man who’s led his teams to more wins than any other coach in history.

“What more can I say about him?” said Young. “He’s done so much for all of us as coaches, for the game of basketball. It’s a special environment. We’ll look forward to getting down there and getting ready to play.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.