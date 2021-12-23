Local toy store avoids supply chain issues, sees stocked shelves and lots of customers

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Supply chain issues have been impacting many major retailers, but there’s some good news this Christmas season - local toy stores say they’ve managed to keep their shelves stocked.

Wrapping toys and gifts for the holidays has been a tradition at Imaginations Toy & Furniture and Annie Kay’s Main Street Market.

But with recent supply chain delays longtime owner, Paula Bolte says she’s noticed a shift in when toys are available.

“I got an order last week that I placed in August, but we were tickled to get it and got almost the whole order. So customers don’t know what I ordered. They only know what’s here in the store and we’re very grateful for that. So we did have some issues, but nothing major our shelves still look full,” said longtime owner Paula Bolte.

The owner says that their classic toys are actually in better supply than they were in 2020.

Bolte said they saw a shortage in things like puzzles in 2020 due to people picking up indoor activity during the pandemic but in 2021, with more people out shopping—they’re seeing a slightly new trend.

‘’We did see a lot of early shoppers. We always have a ton of people this week. This is our busiest week of the whole year. It’s mostly stocking stuffers. Last-minute oh my gosh, I forgot you know somebody,” said Bolte.

Bolte anticipates seeing more last-minute shoppers through Christmas Eve.

