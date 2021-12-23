Lumos CEO gives details on future of broadband in Botetourt County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The CEO of Lumos says Botetourt County will soon be a leader in universal broadband capabilities thanks to the commonwealth’s recent multi-million dollar grant.

Diego Anderson explains how fiber broadband is much more reliable, regardless of the weather conditions.

This connection will allow people much more flexible working, playing, and studying from home.

He says the Lumos team is very experienced in building the physical fiber-strong connection to homes that will provide internet to all who need it.

And, this increased funding will also create more jobs in the construction and maintenance of the internet service.

“It’s a really nice technology and proven technology that’s been used for many years now,” says Anderson of fiber broadband.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The company is also looking at programs to make broadband financially accessible to all they serve.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.