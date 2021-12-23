Advertisement

Lumos CEO gives details on future of broadband in Botetourt County

An example of fiber installations.
An example of fiber installations.(WGEM)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The CEO of Lumos says Botetourt County will soon be a leader in universal broadband capabilities thanks to the commonwealth’s recent multi-million dollar grant.

Diego Anderson explains how fiber broadband is much more reliable, regardless of the weather conditions.

This connection will allow people much more flexible working, playing, and studying from home.

He says the Lumos team is very experienced in building the physical fiber-strong connection to homes that will provide internet to all who need it.

And, this increased funding will also create more jobs in the construction and maintenance of the internet service.

“It’s a really nice technology and proven technology that’s been used for many years now,” says Anderson of fiber broadband.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The company is also looking at programs to make broadband financially accessible to all they serve.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man killed in Roanoke shooting; woman injured
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Qwashon Samuel Cordail Austin photo
“Armed and dangerous” fugitive surrenders after Wytheville attack
Even though it’s feeling a little like early 2020 right now with the omicron variant spreading...
Virginia’s Governor says no mask mandates or restrictions as Omicron variant spreads
Three books, a coin and a cloth envelope were found inside a lead box believed to be the time...
Dept. of Historic Resources open 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument

Latest News

Three books, a coin and a cloth envelope were found inside a lead box believed to be the time...
Dept. of Historic Resources open 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument
Mike Krzyzewski looks on during a game between Duke and Virginia Tech.
Hokies share memories of Duke basketball ahead of final battle with Coach K
Hokies Remember Watching Duke Teams
Hokies Remember Watching Duke Teams
Family Reunited With Lost Cat
Family Reunited With Lost Cat