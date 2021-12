LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks in Lynchburg will notice QR codes on their trash carts soon.

The public works department will begin doing an inventory of all city carts in January.

The effort will also serve as a way to begin the process of charging trash collection per cart.

Those who don’t use the city’s trash service won’t be impacted.

