Advertisement

At least 4 injured in fire at ExxonMobil facility in Texas

Harris County Sheriff’s Ed Gonzalez said initial reports indicate some type of explosion...
Harris County Sheriff’s Ed Gonzalez said initial reports indicate some type of explosion occurred inside an ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas.(Source: OnScene.TV via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYTOWN, Texas (Gray News) - A major fire at an ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas, has left at least four people injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

ExxonMobil’s Baytown facility posted to Twitter saying a fire occurred at the location around 1 a.m. local time Thursday.

In tweets of his own, Harris County Sheriff’s Ed Gonzalez said initial reports indicate some type of explosion occurred inside the facility. Four people were taken to hospitals, three by LifeFlight and one by ambulance.

No fatalties have been reported, according the sheriff’s office. There have so far been no orders to evacuate or shelter-in-place.

Baytown is located about 30 miles east of Houston.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man killed in Roanoke shooting; woman injured
Qwashon Samuel Cordail Austin photo
“Armed and dangerous” fugitive surrenders after Wytheville attack
Three books, a coin and a cloth envelope were found inside a lead box believed to be the time...
Dept. of Historic Resources open 1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument
Teen hurt in shooting outside Roanoke business
Ryan McKinney, accused of a Lynchburg bank robbery
Man arrested for October bank robbery

Latest News

Davyon Johnson, 11, was honored for his Dec. 9 actions to help both a choking classmate and a...
Middle schooler saves 2 lives on same day
Many Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and...
What you need to know about at-home COVID test kits
Juries for Kimberly Potter, Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes are deliberating in three...
Verdict watch continues as juries deliberate in 3 major trials
Karly Moran-West got her golden retriever, Zeus, as a puppy and cared for him for six years...
Woman sues after lost dog found, adopted out to new family