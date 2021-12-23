Pulaski Mayor’s Christmas tree finalist in American Farmhouse Style magazine contest

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mayor of Pulaski is asking for your votes… and this time, it has nothing to do with local politics.

Shannon Collins and his partner Blake take Christmas decorating very seriously. So much so, that their home décor has been recognized by American Farmhouse Style Magazine’s 2021 Christmas Tree Contest. The magazine has selected the best 10 trees submitted, and a public vote will determine the winner.

Voters can participate by picking their favorite tree on the website until December 31 at midnight.

A link to where you can vote for their tree is available here.

