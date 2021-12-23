Advertisement

Rockbridge prepares for Cow-abunga

The cows are made of fiberglass from molds.
The cows are made of fiberglass from molds.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Out in his workshop, Mark Cline is sculpting a cow.

“I don’t know what the attraction is, people are just very fond of cattle,” he said. “And I mean, it’s a big thing around here, obviously. And so I guess this was the next progression, is take them out of the farms and bring them into the streets.”

He’s making fiberglass cows, eighteen of them, for artists.

“I’m creating a blank canvas and when I hand them over to the artists, it’s up to them to create the magical world that they’re going to paint on this cows,” Cline said, “and I just can’t wait to see what they come up with.”

“In the middle of COVID, I figure people need a reason to smile and have joy,” said Rosanne Facciolo Mackey, Cow-abunga’s organizer, “and I remember how much the horses bring people into town and just love looking at them.”

That would be the horses from Horsemania back in 2018, that were auctioned off to support CASA, and so will the cows.

“They are so beneficial to the children who are in foster homes and need care,” Mackey said, “and their volunteers are fantastic.”

So while the sculpture might look a little rough now, soon it will be a bright decoration in Rockbridge County.

“And they’re all different, every one of them,” Mackey said. “The sample pictures that have come in show it. It’s going to be a really fun, exciting time.”

And Cline, well he just couldn’t resist: “This is utterly one of the best jobs in Rockbridge County.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

