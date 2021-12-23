Three accused in Bedford County vehicle theft case

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men have been arrested for a series of thefts from vehicles in Bedford County.

Jamari Stewart and Jermaine Hawkins are each charged with one count of grand larceny of a firearm and two counts of petit larceny. Additional charges are expected, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

A juvenile will also face charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the month of December, the sheriff’s office has taken reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles in the Forest area of the county. Items stolen include firearms, vehicles, credit cards, cash and various other things.

December 23, deputies found a “suspicious” vehicle being driven from an apartment complex in the Forest area, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies stopped the driver and saw things that were clearly visible, according to the sheriff’s office, that matched the descriptions of items that had been stolen. Deputies recovered two stolen firearms and various other stolen items taken Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

