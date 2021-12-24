Amherst Police Department celebrates state accreditation

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Amherst has something new to celebrate.

Just this month, the Amherst Police Department was awarded state accreditation.

“It shows that our officers are taking pride in their job and wanting to be the best that they can possibly be for themselves and for their community,” said Bobby Shiflett, police chief.

Shiflett says getting accreditation had been on his radar since taking over in 2017.

The work toward the goal began in the past couple of years.

But for this department of only six full-time officers, Shiflett says it was harder for them than it is for larger departments.

“Big departments have more people to pull from, they have more funds and resources to be able to get things like this done. So, with a smaller department, the fact of everybody has to chip in to help out in some way,” said Shiflett.

As part of that, they used each person’s strengths to make this happen.

“If this guy was really good with IT stuff, he worked on the IT stuff. If this guy was good with the equipment stuff, he worked on the equipment stuff,” said Shiflett.

He says this moment defines how hard the department works for the community.

“Once we put that plaque on the wall, it’s a reminder every day that we’ve come a long ways and now we’ve got something to keep focusing on and keep getting better,” said Shiflett.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.