Apartment complex residents displaced by damage following stove fire

Fire at Edinburgh Square Retirement Community, Roanoke County
Fire at Edinburgh Square Retirement Community, Roanoke County
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Red Cross is assisting people displaced after a fire Thursday evening.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded about 4:45 p.m. December 23, 2021 to the Edinburgh Square retirement community on Hershberger Road, in the North County area. Fire crews found a small fire on the stovetop of one apartment.

The fire was contained by the building’s sprinkler system, according to fire officials, and the sprinklers led to about $75,000 in water damage, displacing residents of multiple units of the multi-story apartment complex.

No injuries have been reported.

