Apartment complex residents displaced by damage following stove fire
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Red Cross is assisting people displaced after a fire Thursday evening.
Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded about 4:45 p.m. December 23, 2021 to the Edinburgh Square retirement community on Hershberger Road, in the North County area. Fire crews found a small fire on the stovetop of one apartment.
The fire was contained by the building’s sprinkler system, according to fire officials, and the sprinklers led to about $75,000 in water damage, displacing residents of multiple units of the multi-story apartment complex.
No injuries have been reported.
