Attic fire extinguished in Roanoke

Attic Fire
Attic Fire(Roanoke Fire & EMS)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire and EMS extinguished a house fire in the 600 block of Woods Ave SW Friday, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Crews found a fire in the attic of the house. The fire was subdued nearly 20 minutes after crews arrived.

No injuries were reported. 6 people and 4 pets were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The fire is under investigation.

