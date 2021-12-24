Attic fire extinguished in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire and EMS extinguished a house fire in the 600 block of Woods Ave SW Friday, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Crews found a fire in the attic of the house. The fire was subdued nearly 20 minutes after crews arrived.

No injuries were reported. 6 people and 4 pets were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.