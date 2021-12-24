Advertisement

Brain tumor patient earns Girl Scout gold

Clara Sherman demonstrates how children at the hospital will be able to use the "lily pads"...
Clara Sherman demonstrates how children at the hospital will be able to use the "lily pads" while safely attached to an IV pole.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Children’s hospital has some new, colorful equipment for their patients

Eight wooden “lily pads” for kids to ride, stand, or kneel on, helping them get around while safely attached to an IV.

18-year-old Clara Sherman designed and built the lily pads to earn her Girl Scout gold award, the highest achievement within the organization meant to fix a problem in their community.

Diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 10, Sherman knew from experience how tough life in the hospital could be.

“When I was in the hospital with chemo I would have to go to the bathroom a lot because they were obviously pumping a lot of fluids into my body, and so my mom and dad they’d push me to the bathroom on the IV pole and I’d be holding it standing on the legs, so this is just an easier way,” explains Sherman.

Since then, she’s been in and out of the hospital and on chemotherapy.

This past Wednesday, Sherman made the special delivery of the lily pads to the hospital.

“It just allows another way for kids to be active, it allows them to not be bored and brings them joy and happiness which I know would’ve helped me then,” says Clara. “I’m truly so happy. It’s like I’m living vicariously through the kids, it’s just really special to me.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Thomas Novia Mugshot
Boones Mill man charged for shooting death of 70-year-old woman
Fire at Edinburgh Square Retirement Community, Roanoke County
Apartment complex residents displaced by damage following stove fire
Anchorage Police Lights
Name released of man found shot to death in Roanoke
Conservators open the time capsule found in the pedestal.
Lee time capsule not what was expected
Police lights
Man killed in Roanoke shooting; woman injured

Latest News

Chris Crawford won the $100 prize.
Rockbridge Jail staff look for most seasonal beard
Record highs are possible for Christmas Day.
Friday, December 24 - Evening Outlook
The volunteers also brought their boards, naturally.
Volunteers work on Lexington skate park improvements
Chef Jason Wilkins prepares all the meals himself.
Lexington restaurant offers take out Christmas dinner