Carilion nurses make Christmas special for family

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “My favorite part of my job is knowing that I’m created for it.”

Lindsay Young has been a nurse at Carillion for 12 years, and it’s a job she takes to heart. So much so, she and a team of nurses went above and beyond to make Christmas Merry and bright.

“I think as nurses, we are constantly trying to find a way to serve others, so I wanted to find a way to serve our community,” she says. “I reached out to the guidance counselor at my youngest son’s elementary school, and said ‘hey, do you have a family that we can help?’ and she said ‘I just got my list of needs today, let me send you some. Do you just want one kid?’ and I said ‘no, we want a whole family!’ We got a single mom and three kids. I made boxes on the unit so we could collect all the things.”

This is the second year the group adopted a family for the holidays.

“I am incredibly blessed. My children want for nothing,” she continues. “They have the things that they need, they have the things that they want. I know that there’s people out there who don’t have those things, so I wanted to find someone who needed.”

Fulfilling a mission she faces every day of the year.

“I think that my job as a whole is not to impact just one person, but to impact everyone that I come into contact with. I think that sometimes the interaction that I have with those families maybe are not pleasant interactions, however I’m creating memories for them that they are going to remember forever. They’re not going to remember my name, but they’re going to remember how I made them feel.”

All while doing a job she feels, she’s made for.

“It means that I don’t have to work hard to impact others because it just comes from me. That gives me feedback and makes me feel good.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.