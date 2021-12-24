Lexington restaurant offers take out Christmas dinner

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The takeout dinners at Haywood’s are more than a burger and fries.

“So we’re going to have Cornish hen or prime rib,” explained Chef Jason Wilkins, prepared by him.

“All they have to do is heat and eat,” Wilkins said. “That’s it. So they are delighted. They love it.”

Now, you might think that Chef Jason resents having to work on Christmas Eve – he cooked all day to get everything ready – but you would be wrong.

“I came from doing big, family meals,” he said. “That’s what inspired me to become a chef. You know, the big dinner parties. I had my great aunts, they would throw these big, massive dinner parties, and I always loved it. And that’s what inspired me to be a chef. So this, I get back to my roots in cooking the Christmas meals to go.”

But make sure you follow the instructions.

“Don’t over reheat the Cornish hen, please okay?” Wilkins warned. “There’s specific instructions on the Cornish hen, alright?”

And when the last meal is packed and out, what will chef have for Christmas dinner?

“My wife does the cooking,” he said, laughing. “She’s amazing. I sit back and relax. Let her handle it all.”

