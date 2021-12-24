Man charged after flipping Virginia trooper’s car, fleeing from police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - During the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a police chase snarled traffic in northern Virginia.

It all started after state police say a driver hit a trooper’s patrol car that was on the side of Interstate 95 during a traffic stop. The driver took off.

The trooper who was hit chased after the suspect as many were hitting the roads for holiday travel.

During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers’ car against a jersey wall until it flipped.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 31-year-old suspect from Maryland was eventually caught by Fairfax County police. He’s now charged with felony speed to elude.

#Maryland man has been apprehended after striking #VSP vehicle 2x's on I-95 in #PrinceWilliam Co. The man pinned the VSP car against the cement wall causing it to flip. @FairfaxCountyPD pursued striking vehicle & stopped it on I-395 in #FairfaxCo. Minor injuries to trooper. pic.twitter.com/1WLY0YkY7v — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) December 24, 2021

