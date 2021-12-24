Advertisement

Man charged after flipping Virginia trooper’s car, fleeing from police

During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers' car against a jersey wall...
During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers' car against a jersey wall until it flipped.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - During the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a police chase snarled traffic in northern Virginia.

It all started after state police say a driver hit a trooper’s patrol car that was on the side of Interstate 95 during a traffic stop. The driver took off.

The trooper who was hit chased after the suspect as many were hitting the roads for holiday travel.

During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers’ car against a jersey wall until it flipped.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 31-year-old suspect from Maryland was eventually caught by Fairfax County police. He’s now charged with felony speed to elude.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Dominic Thomas Novia Mugshot
Boones Mill man charged for shooting death of 70-year-old woman
Fire at Edinburgh Square Retirement Community, Roanoke County
Apartment complex residents displaced by damage following stove fire
Anchorage Police Lights
Name released of man found shot to death in Roanoke
Conservators open the time capsule found in the pedestal.
Lee time capsule not what was expected
Police lights
Man killed in Roanoke shooting; woman injured

Latest News

Friday Midday Update
Rider proposes at the Christmas lights display Sunday.
Man proposes to girlfriend of seven years at The Elks Christmas lights display
The Amherst Police Department was awarded state accreditation this month.
Amherst Police Department celebrates state accreditation
Residents Displaced After Apartment Fire
Residents Displaced After Apartment Fire
Washington Football Team player involved in crash that killed passenger