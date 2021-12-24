Name released of man found shot to death in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Mario Green, 41 of Roanoke.

Police were called around midnight the night of December 22, 2021 to the 1000 block of Hanover Avenue NW. They found Green and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Green was pronounced dead at the scene; the woman had a non-life-threatening wound, according to police, and was taken to a hospital.

No one has been arrested. Detectives continue trying to determine what led to the shooting, which is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

