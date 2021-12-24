Record warmth likely for Christmas Day

Cloudy and chilly start to the day

Turning warmer this afternoon (60s)

Record highs possible Saturday

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE)

A warm front will move in from the Southwest on Christmas Eve bringing some more clouds today, but temperatures look to warm into the upper 50s and low 60s across the region. If you’re headed out to Christmas Eve candlelight services, temperatures will be in the upper 47 around midnight.

Mild temperatures return today. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)

This could end up being one of the warmest Christmas holidays in recorded history. Saturday is trending even warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s area-wide. There may even be a few 70s across the Southside. Any shower chances remain limited with only a few showers possible in the West Virginia mountains which may slip into the Highlands early Sunday morning.

Many areas could get close to record highs Christmas Day. (WDBJ7)

SUNDAY

The unseasonably warm temperatures continue through the end of 2021. We’re expecting highs to climb well into the 50s most days during the final days of 2021. Models are also showing a more active weather pattern that could bring some much needed rain.

Highs will remain well above normal through the end of the year. (WDBJ7)

DROUGHT INDEX

The U.S. Drought Index shows the drought conditions are looking even worse for our area. The Moderate Drought has expanded all the way to the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Severe Drought areas remain across the Southside.

Moderate Drought expands east this week. (WDBJ7)

