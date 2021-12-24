Rescue Mission of Roanoke prepares for Christmas Feast

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rescue Mission of Roanoke will host its annual Christmas Feast.

The feast is for community guests, family members and staff.

The goal is to give people who might not have anywhere to go, a great Christmas meal.

The Rescue Mission expects to serve hundreds of people.

There will be turkey, ham all the Christmas sides and cookies as well.

It’s from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Day.

Volunteers are prepping the meal and will be there helping to serve.

“Sometimes people are opening gifts around the tree not realizing there are people going without gifts. Sometimes there are people sitting around a table not realizing that there are people who don’t have a table to sit around or food to put on that table, so really providing that for people, providing that fellowship and making sure that no one feels like they don’t have a place to go, that’s what it’s all about,” said Kevin Berry, Outreach Coordinator.

The meal is free for whomever would like to come.

There’s also a drive-thru option so people can pick up their meal and take it home to eat.

