Downtown Roanoke Inc. is making sure people get Christmas letters sent

Downtown Roanoke Inc Santa Mail Box
Downtown Roanoke Inc Santa Mail Box(Downtown Roanoke Inc)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE CITY, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke Inc. has been helping people get their Christmas letters to the North Pole, but before they made it to Santa Downtown Roanoke Inc decided to share some of them.

Kids asked for a variety of gifts from fluffy socks, a life-size dog, and even a motor cycle.

Grownups even decided to join in.

One “mom to be” asked for a safe delivery and maybe some baby clothes.

One of the light-hearted ones was a letter asking for a new cat. “mine is possessed and keeps waking me up, please and thank you santa!” one letter said.

Birthdays and anniversaries for December 24, 2021
