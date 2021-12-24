Downtown Roanoke Inc. is making sure people get Christmas letters sent

ROANOKE CITY, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke Inc. has been helping people get their Christmas letters to the North Pole, but before they made it to Santa Downtown Roanoke Inc decided to share some of them.

Kids asked for a variety of gifts from fluffy socks, a life-size dog, and even a motor cycle.

Grownups even decided to join in.

One “mom to be” asked for a safe delivery and maybe some baby clothes.

One of the light-hearted ones was a letter asking for a new cat. “mine is possessed and keeps waking me up, please and thank you santa!” one letter said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.