Suspect wanted for strong armed robbery in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection to a strong armed robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:57 p.m., deputies received a call of a robbery near Tower Hill Road in Rustburg. The victim had been assaulted and cash was taken from his wallet.

He was treated for minor injuries.

Police have issued a warrant for Barbara Clark, 37, for Robbery and Conspiracy to commit Robbery. The Sheriff’s Office is also looking for a second white female who was also involved in the robbery. Her description is unknown at this time.

Clark is being sought and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Investigator Angell at 434-266-4116 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

