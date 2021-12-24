Volunteers work on Lexington skate park improvements

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Lexington, some volunteers got together on Christmas Eve to work on the Lexington skate park.

The Greater Rockbridge County Skateboarder Coalition have been working on improving the long neglected park next door to the city pool. They were able to move a ramp back into place after the city repaved the lot to allow for a smoother ride.

”We finally got the biggest gift that we could get from the city, which is a new surface,” said Lance Branham, the founder of the Greater Rockbridge County Skateboarder Coalitio. “We’re not technically able to do things ourselves at this point in time. We have to submit plans, but we got this ramp in as the last things before the rules changed.”

The plans being drawn for city approval include a half pipe to be designed by VMI engineering students and skateboarding lessons for kids.

