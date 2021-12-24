Advertisement

Volunteers work on Lexington skate park improvements

The volunteers also brought their boards, naturally.
The volunteers also brought their boards, naturally.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Lexington, some volunteers got together on Christmas Eve to work on the Lexington skate park.

The Greater Rockbridge County Skateboarder Coalition have been working on improving the long neglected park next door to the city pool. They were able to move a ramp back into place after the city repaved the lot to allow for a smoother ride.

”We finally got the biggest gift that we could get from the city, which is a new surface,” said Lance Branham, the founder of the Greater Rockbridge County Skateboarder Coalitio. “We’re not technically able to do things ourselves at this point in time. We have to submit plans, but we got this ramp in as the last things before the rules changed.”

The plans being drawn for city approval include a half pipe to be designed by VMI engineering students and skateboarding lessons for kids.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Thomas Novia Mugshot
Boones Mill man charged for shooting death of 70-year-old woman
Fire at Edinburgh Square Retirement Community, Roanoke County
Apartment complex residents displaced by damage following stove fire
Anchorage Police Lights
Name released of man found shot to death in Roanoke
Conservators open the time capsule found in the pedestal.
Lee time capsule not what was expected
Police lights
Man killed in Roanoke shooting; woman injured