Washington Football Team player involved in crash that killed passenger

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A player for the Washington Football Team was the driver of a car involved in a fatal crash Thursday night, according to CBS affiliate WUSA.

The station says a Las Vegas woman died from injuries she sustained as a passenger in the crash in Loudoun County.

A spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told the station the driver of the vehicle that crashed is Deshazor Everett, a safety for the Washington Football Team.

Everett is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

