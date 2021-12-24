Washington Football Team player involved in crash that killed passenger
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A player for the Washington Football Team was the driver of a car involved in a fatal crash Thursday night, according to CBS affiliate WUSA.
The station says a Las Vegas woman died from injuries she sustained as a passenger in the crash in Loudoun County.
A spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told the station the driver of the vehicle that crashed is Deshazor Everett, a safety for the Washington Football Team.
Everett is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
