Advertisement

Washington Football Team player involved in crash that killed passenger

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A player for the Washington Football Team was the driver of a car involved in a fatal crash Thursday night, according to CBS affiliate WUSA.

The station says a Las Vegas woman died from injuries she sustained as a passenger in the crash in Loudoun County.

A spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office told the station the driver of the vehicle that crashed is Deshazor Everett, a safety for the Washington Football Team.

Everett is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dominic Thomas Novia Mugshot
Boones Mill man charged for shooting death of 70-year-old woman
Fire at Edinburgh Square Retirement Community, Roanoke County
Apartment complex residents displaced by damage following stove fire
Conservators open the time capsule found in the pedestal.
Lee time capsule not what was expected
Anchorage Police Lights
Name released of man found shot to death in Roanoke
Police lights
Man killed in Roanoke shooting; woman injured

Latest News

VDOT Lifts Some Lane Closures
VDOT Lifts Some Lane Closures
highway travel
VDOT lifts lane closures to ease holiday travel
Truck carrying propane crashes in Altavista
Anchorage Police Lights
Pittsylvania County man dies after being hit in road