Advertisement

3rd annual Illuminights expects attendance to surpass 50,000

People enjoy the walk of lights at Illuminights on Monday.
People enjoy the walk of lights at Illuminights on Monday.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd annual Illuminights began lighting up Explore Park just after Thanksgiving. As the event nears its 2021 close, organizers are happy with its success.

The new displays and more than 600,000 lights have welcomed at least 38,000 people so far this holiday season. With the event being setup until December 30, organizers expect the total attendance to be more than 50,000.

Illuminights saw around 40,000 people attend in 2020. Organizers are happy that so many people are including Illuminights in their holiday traditions.

”This year, it’s been a little easier to operate with the capacity that we’re comfortable with at Explore Park. So it’s been great seeing everyone come through and visit Illuminights. Whether it’s their first time here or they’ve been here before,” said Alex North, the Marketing and Administrative Coordinator for Roanoke County Parks and Rec.

Illuminights is a fundraiser for Explore Park and Center in the Square. The money raised from the event will help each with its operations in 2022.

For more information on Illuminights, you can find its website here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Lights
Name released of man found shot to death in Roanoke
Conservators open the time capsule found in the pedestal.
Lee time capsule not what was expected
During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers' car against a jersey wall...
Man charged after flipping Virginia trooper’s car, fleeing from police
Washington Football Team player involved in crash that killed passenger
Fire at Edinburgh Square Retirement Community, Roanoke County
Apartment complex residents displaced by damage following stove fire

Latest News

A volunteer prepares to bring Christmas dinner to guests at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke on...
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke continues annual “Christmas Feast” tradition
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
Christmas Lights Display Gets Even More Bright
Christmas Lights Display Gets Even More Bright
Brain Tumor Patient Brings Gifts And Cheer
Brain Tumor Patient Brings Gifts And Cheer