3rd annual Illuminights expects attendance to surpass 50,000

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd annual Illuminights began lighting up Explore Park just after Thanksgiving. As the event nears its 2021 close, organizers are happy with its success.

The new displays and more than 600,000 lights have welcomed at least 38,000 people so far this holiday season. With the event being setup until December 30, organizers expect the total attendance to be more than 50,000.

Illuminights saw around 40,000 people attend in 2020. Organizers are happy that so many people are including Illuminights in their holiday traditions.

”This year, it’s been a little easier to operate with the capacity that we’re comfortable with at Explore Park. So it’s been great seeing everyone come through and visit Illuminights. Whether it’s their first time here or they’ve been here before,” said Alex North, the Marketing and Administrative Coordinator for Roanoke County Parks and Rec.

Illuminights is a fundraiser for Explore Park and Center in the Square. The money raised from the event will help each with its operations in 2022.

For more information on Illuminights, you can find its website here.

