Buchanan lights up for annual “Christmas Eve Luminary Display”

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Buchanan has been lighting up during the holiday season for decades. That is no different in 2021, as the annual “Christmas Eve Luminary Display” made its return.

The tradition started following the flood of 1985. Buchanan was without its water system and people across the region sent water jugs to help the town through this tough time. Resident, Jean Baber, wanted to make sure those people knew how much it meant to the town.

“She wanted the town to be known as ‘The Town That Glows With Love.’ They wanted to show their appreciation to the people who had helped the community out,” said Harry Gleasom, the Town’s Community Development Planner.

Gleasom, along with a few volunteers, began placing hundreds of luminaries on Main Street on Friday afternoon. As the sun went down, the volunteers returned to light each one across downtown Buchanan.

“It just really is an incredible feeling and so to come down, whether you view them through riding in your car or whether you’re gonna walk along the streets, it’s just an incredible experience.”

Gleasom said it’s also about Buchanan’s resilience and how much work has gone into breathing life back into the town.

“Parts of our community that are the oldest, most historic, have seen a huge resurgence. A lot of young families moving into the neighborhood, a lot of new business people restoring the buildings, and so it’s a way to really celebrate the history of our downtown and just how resilient it is.”

The luminaries will stay lit through midnight on Christmas Eve in downtown Buchanan.

