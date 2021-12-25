Advertisement

Christmas Eve candlelight vigil held for Khaleesi Cuthriell

Community members in Augusta County held a candlelight vigil on Christmas Eve in honor of...
Community members in Augusta County held a candlelight vigil on Christmas Eve in honor of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Community members in Augusta County held a candlelight vigil on Christmas Eve in honor of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell, whom the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office believes to be dead.

“Some people and I got together and were talking and decided we wanted to have candles, and Christmas lights, and Christmas for Khaleesi because we feel like she needs Christmas too,” said Brandi Marshall, one of the vigil’s organizers.

The vigil was held at the East Side Grocery Store on Route 340 in Augusta County by the group Justice for Khaleesi. Those in attendance sang Christmas songs by candlelight and left gifts at a memorial for Khaleesi.

Organizers said they wanted to make sure her life and the tragedy that took place is never forgotten.

“We’re just singing Christmas music to her, we’re spending our time out here and we’re letting everyone know that we love her and we care about her, we’re letting her know that we love and care about her, it’s for her,” Marshall said.

Organizers of the vigil said they will keep fighting until there is justice for the little girl. They hope to provide a proper memorial and resting place for her in the future.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Lights
Name released of man found shot to death in Roanoke
Conservators open the time capsule found in the pedestal.
Lee time capsule not what was expected
During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers' car against a jersey wall...
Man charged after flipping Virginia trooper’s car, fleeing from police
Washington Football Team player involved in crash that killed passenger
Fire at Edinburgh Square Retirement Community, Roanoke County
Apartment complex residents displaced by damage following stove fire

Latest News

Checking In With Illuminights
Checking In With Illuminights
Rescue Mission Christmas Feast 2021
Rescue Mission Christmas Feast 2021
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) smiles after a touchdown during an NFL...
Panthers Christian McCaffrey pays off layaways for 363 military families
A volunteer prepares to bring Christmas dinner to guests at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke on...
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke continues annual “Christmas Feast” tradition
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge