Advertisement

The Rescue Mission of Roanoke continues annual “Christmas Feast” tradition

A volunteer prepares to bring Christmas dinner to guests at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke on...
A volunteer prepares to bring Christmas dinner to guests at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke on Saturday.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Endless amounts of food and dessert were on display at The Rescue Mission of Roanoke on Saturday, as it spread Christmas cheer.

“We have been doing this for so many years I’ve lost track. The Rescue Mission was founded in 1948 and so I’m pretty sure from the very beginning, almost 74 years now, the Rescue Mission has provided for those in need in our community,” said Lee Clark, the CEO of The Rescue Mission of Roanoke.

Whether it was inside the dining room, or outdoors where the to-go meals were being served, the annual Christmas Feast was able to feed at least 500 people in need throughout the Roanoke community.

“Being able to do something special like this just builds a sense of community. Everyone is welcome here whether you’re staying here or not. It really just kind of creates that space where people come together, they get to share a meal together, and they leave with maybe a better sense of community, a better sense of belonging,” said Clark.

Just like Santa Claus has his helpers, the Rescue Mission had helpers too, around 100 volunteers.

“This is my second Christmas doing it and I enjoy it big time. Helping people and just being here,” said Harold Young.

The Rescue Mission takes pride in being able to help those in need, not just on Christmas, but each day of the year.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Lights
Name released of man found shot to death in Roanoke
Conservators open the time capsule found in the pedestal.
Lee time capsule not what was expected
During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers' car against a jersey wall...
Man charged after flipping Virginia trooper’s car, fleeing from police
Washington Football Team player involved in crash that killed passenger
Fire at Edinburgh Square Retirement Community, Roanoke County
Apartment complex residents displaced by damage following stove fire

Latest News

FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
People enjoy the walk of lights at Illuminights on Monday.
3rd annual Illuminights expects attendance to surpass 50,000
Christmas Lights Display Gets Even More Bright
Christmas Lights Display Gets Even More Bright
Brain Tumor Patient Brings Gifts And Cheer
Brain Tumor Patient Brings Gifts And Cheer