The Rescue Mission of Roanoke continues annual “Christmas Feast” tradition

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Endless amounts of food and dessert were on display at The Rescue Mission of Roanoke on Saturday, as it spread Christmas cheer.

“We have been doing this for so many years I’ve lost track. The Rescue Mission was founded in 1948 and so I’m pretty sure from the very beginning, almost 74 years now, the Rescue Mission has provided for those in need in our community,” said Lee Clark, the CEO of The Rescue Mission of Roanoke.

Whether it was inside the dining room, or outdoors where the to-go meals were being served, the annual Christmas Feast was able to feed at least 500 people in need throughout the Roanoke community.

“Being able to do something special like this just builds a sense of community. Everyone is welcome here whether you’re staying here or not. It really just kind of creates that space where people come together, they get to share a meal together, and they leave with maybe a better sense of community, a better sense of belonging,” said Clark.

Just like Santa Claus has his helpers, the Rescue Mission had helpers too, around 100 volunteers.

“This is my second Christmas doing it and I enjoy it big time. Helping people and just being here,” said Harold Young.

The Rescue Mission takes pride in being able to help those in need, not just on Christmas, but each day of the year.

