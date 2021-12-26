Downtown Roanoke businesses prepare for holiday returns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke came alive on Sunday and though that might be because of the beautiful weather, some were also out for another reason: returns.

“A lot of people will come in today and next week I imagine for exchanges and returns. We have a 90 day, with a receipt, return policy here,” said Olivia King, the General Manager of Mast General Store.

“We have our holiday return policy going on so customers have until January 9th to do exchanges or store credit,” said Claire Flowers, the Assistant Manager at 310 Rosemont.

Mast General Store offers a refund or gift card for its returns.

“We return it back the way it was paid. So if someone came in and bought a gift with their credit card, if they returned it, it would go back on that person’s credit card. So that’s why we have the option of a store gift card they can put the return on as well,” said King.

310 Rosemont’s return policy is a little different, only allowing exchanges or a gift card.

“If they don’t find anything that they like in-particular and they want to hold off for a little bit, we can just give them a gift card. Gift cards never expire so then they can come in at their leisure,” said Flowers.

Both stores prepare for holiday returns. Mostly by making sure their staff knows the policies and how to help each and every customer. At the end of the day with returns, the stores are hopeful people are able to still find something special.

“That’s our hope, that they will find something else they like,” said King.

While also wanting to provide the best experience possible for each person who walks through their doors.

“We always will do whatever we can to make sure our customers leave happy no matter what. We definitely never want to leave them hanging, we don’t want to make them feel as though we’re out to get them or anything.”

