Drone’s thermal camera finds 2 lost hikers in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Fire Department says two lost hikers are safe after being lost on Sharp Top Mountain.

The fire department was dispatched to Sharp Top Mountain Saturday night to help find two lost hikers. Crews used a drone and its thermal camera, and quickly located the hikers below Buzzards Roost.

Rescuers on the ground were able to get to the two male hikers. Crews say the two had set off onto the trails before dusk without proper lighting or emergency equipment.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.