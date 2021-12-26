Advertisement

Drone’s thermal camera finds 2 lost hikers in Bedford

Bedford Fire Crews used a drone's thermal camera to help find two lost hikers on Sharp Top...
Bedford Fire Crews used a drone's thermal camera to help find two lost hikers on Sharp Top Mountain(Bedford Fire Department)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 2:54 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Fire Department says two lost hikers are safe after being lost on Sharp Top Mountain.

The fire department was dispatched to Sharp Top Mountain Saturday night to help find two lost hikers. Crews used a drone and its thermal camera, and quickly located the hikers below Buzzards Roost.

Rescuers on the ground were able to get to the two male hikers. Crews say the two had set off onto the trails before dusk without proper lighting or emergency equipment.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police Lights
Name released of man found shot to death in Roanoke
During the chase, officials say the suspect pinned the troopers' car against a jersey wall...
Man charged after flipping Virginia trooper’s car, fleeing from police
Washington Football Team player involved in crash that killed passenger
Carilion nurses donate gifts for Christmas
Carilion nurses make Christmas special for family
Rider proposes at the Christmas lights display Sunday.
Man proposes to girlfriend of seven years at The Elks Christmas lights display

Latest News

Checking In With Illuminights
Checking In With Illuminights
Rescue Mission Christmas Feast 2021
Rescue Mission Christmas Feast 2021
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) smiles after a touchdown during an NFL...
Panthers Christian McCaffrey pays off layaways for 363 military families
A volunteer prepares to bring Christmas dinner to guests at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke on...
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke continues annual “Christmas Feast” tradition