Fenway Bowl canceled due to number of UVA COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(wvir)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Fenway Bowl that the University of Virginia was set to participate in was canceled on Sunday.

Fenway sports officials said that UVA was no longer able to participate in Wednesday’s Wasabi Fenway Bowl game due to the number of COVID cases impacting its roster, preventing safe participation. As a result of the withdrawal, the game and associated activities will no longer take place.

Fenway Sports Management released a statement saying in part:

“Though we all are disappointed that the Wasabi Fenway Bowl will not be played this year, we are grateful to our community partners, sponsors, volunteers, and stakeholders for their hard work to introduce college bowl season to Fenway Park. We’d like to extend that appreciation to both schools and fan bases for their enthusiastic support. We look forward to seeing everyone at the 2022 Wasabi Fenway Bowl.”

Statement from UVA Athletics Director Carla Williams:

“We are extremely disappointed the team will not be able to participate in the inaugural Fenway Bowl. Playing this game was something our team very much looked forward to and it is unfortunate Coach Mendenhall will not have one last opportunity to coach this group...We want to thank the Fenway Bowl and its staff for their preparation to host the game and for their communication with us over the past few days. We appreciate all of the hard work by our team and coaching staff. They earned this bowl invitation, and it is unfortunate they will not be able to compete in the game to complete the season. We regret how this also impacts our fans who were planning on attending the game as well as the SMU program and its fans.”

UVA officials say in the days leading up to the team’s planned departure date of Christmas day, some UVA players displayed symptoms associated with COVID-19 and subsequently tested positive for the virus. As a result, the entire team was tested Christmas morning. The completed test results, provided to Virginia athletics on Sunday morning (Dec. 26), revealed additional positive tests that prevent the team from safely participating in the game.

Bowl officials said that if you bought a ticket, refunds will automatically be posted to the payment card used for purchase within the next 14 business days.

