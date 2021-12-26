Mild weather continues with rain chances this week

Another warm day Sunday with more sunshine

Front brings stray mountain showers early this week

Mild with more rain chance for the middle of the week

RECORD-SETTING CHRISTMAS

Highs warmed well into the 60s on Christmas Day allowing for the warmest Christmas on record in Roanoke with a high of 69 degrees. This beat the previous record of 68 set in 1982.

SUNDAY

Clouds linger early this morning with afternoon clearing as the front pull away. Winds are still a bit breezy this morning, but will continue to slow to around 5-10 mph. It will again be a mild day with highs back in the 60s.

Mostly sunny and mild today. (WDBJ Weather)

WARM, UNSETTLED PATTERN NEXT WEEK

The unseasonably warm temperatures continue through the end of 2021. We’re expecting highs to climb well into the upper 50s to low 60s most days. In fact, Wednesday will likely be our warmest day approaching 70°.

10 Day Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

Models are also showing a more active weather pattern that could bring some much needed rain showers. While there’s nothing certain about any widespread rain, we at least have an opportunity around the middle of next week for some showers.

Rain chances increase for the week ahead. (WDBJ Weather)

DROUGHT INDEX

The U.S. Drought Index shows the drought conditions are looking even worse for our area. The Moderate Drought has expanded all the way to the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Severe Drought areas remain across the Southside.

Moderate Drought expands east this week. (WDBJ7)

