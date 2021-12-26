Advertisement

Panthers fail to score a touchdown, lose to Bucs 32-6

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton watches during the second half of an NFL football game...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 26, 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDBJ) - The Panthers lost 32-6 at home Sunday to Tampa Bay.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones II both scored for the Bucs on the ground.

Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold were played at quarterback for Carolina.

That Panthers will next see New Orleans on the road January 2.

