Panthers fail to score a touchdown, lose to Bucs 32-6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDBJ) - The Panthers lost 32-6 at home Sunday to Tampa Bay.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones II both scored for the Bucs on the ground.

Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold were played at quarterback for Carolina.

That Panthers will next see New Orleans on the road January 2.

