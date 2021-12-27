Advertisement

Brush fire extinguished in Boonsboro

Brush Fire Boonsboro
Brush Fire Boonsboro(Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONSBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire and Rescue crews put out a brush fire in Boonsboro Sunday night, according to the Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Facebook page. Boonsboro crews assisted the Big Island Fire Department in the firefight.

The fire occurred at 14017 Big Island Highway in Boonsboro and spanned several acres.

Crews worked to contain the fire by the time power was shut off.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Fenway Bowl canceled due to number of UVA COVID-19 cases
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died
Bedford Fire Crews used a drone's thermal camera to help find two lost hikers on Sharp Top...
Drone’s thermal camera finds 2 lost hikers in Bedford
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 3 children from North Carolina
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) smiles after a touchdown during an NFL...
Panthers Christian McCaffrey pays off layaways for 363 military families

Latest News

Virginia peanuts are the largest and crunchiest of all types grown in the U.S.
Grown Here at Home: Virginia peanuts making big impact across Commonwealth
Grown Here at Home Virginia Peanuts.
Grown Here At Home: Virginia Peanuts
Birthdays and anniversaries for December 27, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 27, 2021
Gas price average down slightly in Roanoke for second week in a row