Brush fire extinguished in Boonsboro

BOONSBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire and Rescue crews put out a brush fire in Boonsboro Sunday night, according to the Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Facebook page. Boonsboro crews assisted the Big Island Fire Department in the firefight.

The fire occurred at 14017 Big Island Highway in Boonsboro and spanned several acres.

Crews worked to contain the fire by the time power was shut off.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.