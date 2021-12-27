Advertisement

Dozens of new planets discovered throughout the Milky Way

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Hot enough to shine without any star or sun to bring the spotlight. These ‘rogue’ planets are new to the scene and do not need any other energy to come to light.

According to CNN and the NOIRLab, at least 70 planets were located 420 light-years away from Earth throughout the Milky Way. It is believed that there could be up to 170, however.

The Jupiter-sized masses were uncovered using sensitive cameras upon large telescopes around the world. Scientists did not say if they believe they could one day be habitable.

Further findings of Earth-sized planets are not out of the realm of possibility, the report goes on to say.

