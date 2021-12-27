Fincastle “Tinsel Trail” continues into January

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you haven’t had your fill of holiday cheer, you’re in luck. The Tinsel Trail in historic downtown Fincastle will continue through the first week of January.

First Bank and the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce have put on the event where businesses across the region have sponsored and decorated Christmas trees.

The trees are on display at the Botetourt County Historical Museum, the courthouse, and Wysong Park.

“What happens with our businesses coming out and putting their best foot forward and their creative decorating styles, passersby and visitors to Fincastle and visitors to Botetourt are able to really just walk around and see what businesses are here in Botetourt,” explains Khari K. Ryder, Executive Director of the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce.

The trail benefits the Botetourt chamber.

